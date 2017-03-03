Volunteer firefighters gather for National Waterways Challenge

Nearly 200 volunteer firefighters from across the country have gathered in Whangarei for the National Waterways Challenge. Te Kāea caught the action on the first day of competition.

The majority of the 200 firefighters gathered at the national event are volunteers.

Wipari, Director Muriwhenua says, “Yes they've gathered here in Kamo from all over the country for our national competition. We're proud to host this prestigious event with a large contingent of those who fought the recent fires in Christchurch represented here.”

It's a gathering which brings together those who have built their careers firefighting alongside others who are new to the job.

Hohepa Manihera - Murihiku says, “We have inter-regional rivalry as well and intro-regional rivalry as well so we've got five fire regions represented here from all over the country so there is great pride.”

Daniella Hau, Waiheke Fire Brigade says, “I’m a fresh rookie I just joined the brigade in September last year and we pretty much just come up for fun. Waiheke Island and no training. We pretty much flagged it and all in for the fun really.”

It's a first for Northland to host this event which began in the 1800's. Having winners honoured at their regional events gives them to the opportunity to gain positions here at the nationals.

Ceara Owen-Perry, United Fire Brigades Association says, “It's the cream of the cream it's the top teams from across NZ here today and there’s some honour to be won for the competitors from two years ago when we had our last national challenge down in Greymouth. We're going for a North Island win this year I think.”

Being able to come together as one in a collective and learning new skills and just seeing what it’s all about really and just getting out there and giving it you’re all really.

Tomorrow the top One person and Two person teams in the country will be named.