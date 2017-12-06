Tumeke clothing celebrated for uplifting Te Reo Māori

A group of talented Tokoroa students will receive a national award tonight from the Lions Foundation for putting te reo Māori in the public eye through people's wardrobes.

The students created a brand Tumeke Clothing to increase the visibility and use of te reo through easy to learn phrases. They'll be receiving two National Excellence Awards at the Young Enterprise Awards tonight in Wellington. The idea grew out of a political situation where New Zealand First leader Winston Peters criticised former Minister Te Ururoa Flavell for speaking te reo in parliament