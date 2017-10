Māori culture has taken over the Santa Monica Pier in California, USA, with a breathtaking kapa haka performance at the Tuku Iho exhibition.

The exhibition fuses traditional and contemporary culture with over 70 works of art handcrafted by students and teachers of Te Puia in Rotorua. It also features carving, live tā moko and performances.

The exhibition opened on Monday and is expected to welcome more than 250,000 visitors.