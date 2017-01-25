Trump’s pipeline action worries water protectors

President Donald Trump has signed memorandums to advance the controversial Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines (DAPL). Sacred Stone Camp water protector Dallas Goldtooth says the action is worrying and the people at camp are scared for what lies ahead.

Trump said at a White House signing this morning, "If they'd like, we'll see if we can get that pipeline built.

It's a phrase water protectors hoped they'd never hear and this morning President Trump signed actions to help revive the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipeline projects.

Indigenous Environmental Network spokesperson Dallas Goldtooth told Te Kāea, "For me it's terrifying. We've seen the writing on the wall. We've known since the very first day that Trump said he wants to run for office and where he stands on issues."

"If it's a no, it'll be a quick no it it's a yes, it's like, let’s start building," says Trump.

In addition to the pipeline orders, the terms would be subject to renegotiation between the US government and the companies involved. Trump signed three other actions to change the approval and regulation process of future pipeline and infrastructure projects, and gave mandate for pipeline steel to be American made.

"We are in a hostile environment, we have a government agency that is leaning towards the Trump administration. I honestly feel we are going to see the final approval of this project in the next week or so. But at the same time we're not giving up," says Goldtooth.

Both pipeline projects were rejected by former President Obama's administration team partly due to environmental concerns. Protestors fought seven years to stop the Keystone pipeline and water protectors have occupied Standing rock since last April to oppose the DAPL.

Indigenous rights lawyer Kingi Snelgar says, “The tribe will try to oppose the permit once it's issued through the courts. But Trump is going to choose the next supreme court justice and that person is going to be conservative and likely to support the pipeline project. So there are limited ways to stop it at this moment."

Te Kaea contacted The White House to verify reports that President Trump has investments in DAPL but are yet to receive a response.