Terrorism suspected in NYC vehicle attack

Eight people have been confirmed killed and several injured in a vehicle attack in New York which has been described as an 'act of terror' by the city's mayor.

New York's Police Department has confirmed a man driving a rental pick-up truck drove into a crowd of pedestrians and cyclists in downtown Manhattan.

Social media posts from the scene showed a badly damaged vehicle, damaged school bus and a number of destroyed bicycles at the scene of the attack.

Bystanders also took footage of the suspect running in the street with what appears to be a firearm in his hand.

The weapons held by the suspect have since been described as a pellet gun and a paintball gun.

The driver was apprehended after being shot by police and is currently in custody.

Midia have reported that the suspect is a 29-year-old Uzbekistan national.

The apparent attack follows a number of terrorist incidents in Europe in which vehicles have been used as weapons.