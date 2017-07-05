Te Mātāwai appoints new Urban Māori rep

A university lecturer will replace the member on Te Mātāwai representing urban Māori. Hemi Dale is the director of Māori-medium education at the University of Auckland.

Hemi Dale will represent urban Maori.

Willie Jackson vacated the position on Te Mātāwai to join the Labour Party list. Hemi Dale will replace him.

He says, "There's nothing better than Te Reo Māori to express ideas it also shows the identity of a person."

There are 13 members on the board.

Hemi Dale says over 80% of Māori are living in urban areas. He wants them all to have a place within Te Reo Māori.

"Not just the few but our people working in factories, driving trucks, so that all of our people have a place learning Te Reo Māori."

Their big job is to provide guidance for the well-being of Te Reo.

"If we continue to do what we've always done we'll get the same results so we need to think creatively when looking at the possibilities ahead."

The board meet again next week.