Te Matau a Māui Arts & Heritage trail to reveal rich history

The new Te Matau a Māui Arts & Heritage trail between the Tukituki River mouth and Clifton project recently kicked off with an unveiling of storyboards and artworks at Black Bridge. Hastings locals agreed on the project as it reveals their rich history.

The trail follows the cycleway to Cape Kidnappers where you pass coastal communities Haumoana and Te Awanga.

Cape Coast Arts & Heritage Trust trustee Martin Bates says, "We have unique and compelling stories to tell; stories that until now have largely been hidden. We believe that by sharing these stories along the very public and well-used trail we will keep them alive both for the coming generations and for visitors."

Once the trail is finished, it will include eight marker posts describing the natural and human history of the area.

There will also be some large sculpture installations by local artists including Jacob Scott, Amy Lynch, Rick Terstappen and Louise Purvis.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says, "The Trust has created one of the most enjoyable trails in the region because it tells the history of the first Māori and Europeans in the area."

The Cape Coast Arts & Heritage Trust had already raised more than $80,000 to enable the completion of the marker posts and was now targeting phase two funding for the landscape installations, with the goal of having the trail completed in 2019.

The trust worked closely with Hastings District Council, Matahiwi Marae, Hawke's Bay Regional Council, the Department of Conservation, Hawke's Bay Tourism and consultants.