Te Iwa o Matariki film raises awareness about connection to the environment

Te Iwa o Matariki is a short film about the forgotten Matariki stars Pōhutukawa and Hiwaiterangi. Tikanga Māori expert Paraone Gloyne wants to bring more attention to Māori beliefs and says the film is a great resource to achieve that.

Matariki is the cluster of stars reconnecting Māori with the environment.

Māori cultural expert at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, Paraone Gloyne says, "Matariki is a good time to instill within us again the Māori beliefs so that we believe in our own stories and the Māori calendar."

Paraone Gloyne says that Māori today lack spiritual connection to the environment and the cultural traditions that are derived from it.

"Those bonds between us the environment have been severed, what we're doing this year is strengthening them again so the ties to the environment are fastened."

Paraone Gloyne says that by reviving cultural traditions linked to Matariki that goal may be achieved.

"To be staunch and resolute about Matariki so that Matariki threads us as Māori to our environment."

Paraone Gloyne says despite achievements to date, the fight for the language and traditions is not over.

"We need to be soldiers. That's what I say. Let's not sit comfortably thinking that we've rescued the language and traditions no, there is still much work to be done."

The final screenings of the Te Iwa o Matariki short-film at Auckland War Memorial Museum will be held tomorrow at 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM and 2 PM (15-minute duration) in the Auditorium Lobby (free with Museum entry).