Stan Walker endorses app aimed at Rangatahi well-being

Stan Walker has taken on the title of Youthline ambassador and is endorsing a new app designed to help young people deal with some of the everyday struggles they may face.

Coca-Cola, has launched a programme to equip young people with tools to deal with stressful situations.

Youthline spokesperson Briana Hall says, "The vision for the programme essentially is to invest in local communities and build the emotional resilience and intelligence of essentially a generation of young new Zealanders."

Good2Great has developed an app that presents youth with everyday scenarios. Youth are then able to navigate their way through scenarios, making decisions that influence different outcomes.

"The main features of the app is that it’s quite gamified and it's very much a narrative. It’s a story, so it's not learning as you would expect it in the class room. You're playing as a character and you're encountering challenges and obstacles that young people face in everyday life."

Singer Stan Walker is endorsing the programme and says it's important that youth have access to a platform that allows them to express themselves openly.

"I think good2great will benefit rangatahi because it's a place where they have conversations about things that a lot of out rangatahi don't talk about."

Stan will be facilitating workshops throughout the coming weeks where youth will be encouraged to translate their thoughts and feelings into creative, expressive art forms like singing, spoken word and apparently rapping.