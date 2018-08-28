Sneak Peek offers unique insight into Māori design stories

Miromoda stages Sneak Peek, a pre-show event displaying a collection of works by its Māori designers ahead of its annual runway show later this week.

Ata Te Kanawa, Founder of Miromoda says, "Our designers draw on their own experience, their own culture, we definitely own our space now at NZFW."

The Miromoda showcase will feature 10 designers of Māori descent, including established designers as well as emerging designers.

Designer Misty Ratima says, "I'm speaking about women and the house of humanity, how we are the guardians of those elements such as giving birth, protecting land, protecting family, while we also pursue careers all over the world."

The Sneak Peek pre-show event provides members of the public to meet the designers, see their collections up close and learn about the inspirations behind them.

Designer Bobby Campbell Luke says, "It's like repatriating old homewares and each of the fabrics, of the majority that I've used are fabrics that I've sourced from the homestead, back from the pā or from my family members."

The Sneak Peek takes place this evening at St Kevin's Arcade.

