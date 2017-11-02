Snapchat: Ngāti Whātua first iwi in the world to get geo-filter

Ngāti Whātua are the first iwi in the world to get their own geo-filter from Snapchat.

Ngāti Whātua Corporate told Rereātea the purpose of the filter was to engage with the younger generations of today, and to educate about the historical knowledge of the area.

Geofilters are creative overlays that allow snapchaters to capture the name of the location they are in. There are various terms and conditions for setting up a geofilter, and the information can be accessed via this link www.snapchat.com/geofilters