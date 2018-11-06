Rotorua NCEA Police Studies programme a success

Students from Rotorua Boys' High School and Rotorua Girls' High School have become the first in the world to graduate with two NCEA-accredited Police Studies certificates.

The course was delivered to Year 13 students in 2018 in collaboration with New Zealand Police and Unitec, preparing the students to apply for entry to the Royal New Zealand Police College on completion.

The NCEA Level 3 and 4 course covers relevant legislation, policies, strategies, procedures and ethics in New Zealand policing.

Allannah Awhina Chapman-Tapara of Rotorua Girls' High School was awarded the top female prize.

“I joined this course because it gave me a really good insight into what policing is all about and growing up I’ve always wanting to be a police officer. What better way to experience this first hand?”

Her mother, Awhina Chapman, attended her graduation and is tremendously proud to see her daughter achieve.

“Coming from a small town like Murupara, it’s been one of her dreams for quite a while to join the police force,” she says.

A total of 35 students from both schools received their credits.

Next year twelve schools have indicated that they will take on the programme in their regions.