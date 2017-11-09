Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 9 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

We bring you the winners from last night's Massey University’s Ngā Kupu Ora Awards: Celebrating Māori Books and Journalism, including Native Affairs' Renee Kahukura Iosefa, who took home the journalist of the year award.

Finalists for the prestigious 2017 Aotearoa Māori Sports Awards have also been announced.

And NCEA and scholarship exams begin today, with more than 146,000 students participating.

