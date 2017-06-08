Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 8 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Aroha Mane and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Māori All Blacks coach Colin Cooper is today naming the team to take on the British & Irish Lions next weekend in Rotorua.

This comes after the Blues managed to beat the Lions side at Eden Park last night. The game was not without controversy, as the 'throat-slitting' gesture in the Blues' haka didn't go down well with a British press sensitive after two recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.