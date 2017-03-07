Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 7 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Fisheries officers are appealing to the public to ensure they are up to speed with the rules around collecting toheroa now that the rare shellfish are making a comeback to 90 Mile Beach.

Ministry for Primary Industries spokesman, Steve Rudsdale, says the beach has been empty of toheroa for many years and it is great to see juvenile toheroa making a comeback and beginning to recover. Read more here.

And Jacinda Ardern has been officially confirmed as the new Deputy Leader of the Labour Party. Ardern replaces Annette King and is considered a logical choice for the party to appeal to Aucklanders and the youth vote after her recent landslide victory in Mt Albert.

Ardern was voted into the position unanimously but some are asking when a Māori will once again be placed in one of the top two leadership positions of the party.

