Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 7 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The Government provided $50,000 funding to Kidscan to provide sanitary products to schools earlier this year. Kelston Girls is one of the schools to benefit from this initiative.

A series of challenges from New Zealand's Super Rugby teams will be unveiled when the sides face off against the British & Irish Lions in the DHL New Zealand Lions Series.



For the first time in the Blues 21-year history, the team will perform a pre-match haka, He Toa Takitini (The Strength of Many), to the visiting Lions prior to the match kicking off tomorrow night, 7 June.

