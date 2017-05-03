Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 3 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Synthetic drugs are allegedly being used as an alternative for people wanting to pass marijuana drug testing with their employers. A man who chose to remain anonymous told Kawe Korero last night said that he and a number of other people he knew had turned to smoking synthetics to keep their jobs. Read more here.

Manurewa resident and Green MP Marama Davidson (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) has been selected as the Green Party's candidate for Tāmaki Mākaurau, having also stood in the electorate in the last general election.

