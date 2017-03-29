Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 29 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

- Cyclone Debbie has been downgraded to a category one storm, but strong winds and heavy rain continue to batter parts of north-eastern Queensland.

The destruction of the cyclone has destroyed large trees, particularly along coastal areas, ripped roofs off homes and has left thousands of homes without power.

- Researches from Otago University say progress towards smokefree inner cities in New Zealand requires specific policies for places like building entrances, family areas, public seating, outdoor dining and for city events.

- Junior White Sox player Taylor Chongnee is hoping her Mount Albert Grammar girls softball team can draw inspiration from their boys who have won the last four Secondary Schools tournaments. This weeks tournament, which is in Auckland, is also her last opportunity for match time before the Junior World Championships in Florida.

