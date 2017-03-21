Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 21 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Mlbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Social development agency Lifewise wants business and community leaders to sign up and take part in the event which will see them experience life on the streets and raise critical funds to tackle homelessness. Read more here.

Kaikohe has received national attention after groups of youths have been running amok, stealing from local businesses and vandalising property. Local police have requested more resources to tackle the problem.

A Māori contingent of amatuer marathon runners are putting in the mileage as they prepare for one of the world's most revered marathons in the world, the Great Wall of China Marathon.

