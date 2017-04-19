Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 19 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The Government has announced an extra $700,000 will be made available to support businesses affected by flooding in Edgecumbe.

The Minister for Economic Development Simon Bridges says, “It’s going to be some time before things get back to normal after the flooding.”

Waikanae School is set to benefit from Government funding which will go towards new modular classrooms.

Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye announced the $900,000 investment today.

And an Auckland has appeared in the Auckland High Court today charged with the murder of mother of two Chozyn Koroheke.

