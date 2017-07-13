Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 13 July 2017

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

-High winds, rain and snow are causing havoc across the lower and central North Island.

Heavy snow fall in the south has made its way up the country, resulting in the closure of the Desert Road and alternative routes through National Park via SH 47 and SH 4 are closed.

Motorists are being advised to avoid all unnecessary travel.

-Emerging talent sits alongside some of the most prominent names in New Zealand music in this year’s rich and varied list of the Top 20 songs vying for the coveted APRA Silver Scroll Award.