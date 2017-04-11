Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 11 April 2017

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

More Edgecumbe residents are set to return home this morning. This includes homes in north Edgecumbe - College Road north of Rata Ave, with the access point being from West Bank Road.

An independent review will be conducted in to the infrastructure and the circumstances that led to the breach of a flood wall and associated flooding through the town of Edgecumbe.

Human skeletal remains have been found on a popular North Shore beach in Auckland.