Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 10 July

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The Junior Block at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe was severely vandalised yesterday, with footage taken at the scene showing extensive damage.

And applications are now being accepted to a fund set up to support commemoration events for Ngā Rā Maumahara – New Zealand Wars, says Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell. Read more here.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.