Rereātea - Midday News 23 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Hurimoana Dennis was found not guilty of two charges relating to the kidnapping of a teenager at the Auckland High Court today.

Auckland Council will today announce the America's Cup proposal for Auckland's Waterfront and how will mana whenua will play a part.

Climate change group 350 Christchurch is calling on all New Zealanders to sign a letter to stop the continuation of Te Kuha mine.

