Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News 23 November

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Hurimoana Dennis was found not guilty of two charges relating to the kidnapping of a teenager at the Auckland High Court today.

Auckland Council will today announce the America's Cup proposal for Auckland's Waterfront and how will mana whenua will play a part.

Climate change group 350 Christchurch is calling on all New Zealanders to sign a letter to stop the continuation of Te Kuha mine.

For these stories and more visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

