Rereātea farewells presenter Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne

Rereātea wants to give a special mihi to Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne who is about to step away from the camera to pursue her education.

Kimiora has been the co-anchor of Rereātea since it first went to air more than two years ago and while she is staying with Māori Television, her focus will now be on her Master’s degree.

We want to thank her for her devotion to Rereātea and the online team.

While Wikitoria couldn’t be here today she wanted to send a special message and the online team compiled a light-hearted look back at Kimiora's time with the team.

Kimiora, all the best we will miss you, here are some fun moments we've shared behind the scenes.