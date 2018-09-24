Rāhui placed on Mt Ruapehu

On Saturday 22 September a hiker fell into a crater lake on Mt Ruapehu, Te Wai ā-moe, in a fatal accident.

Local iwi from the region, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangi and Uenuku, have placed a temporary rāhui on the area to acknowledge the death, show sympathy to those in mourning and to allow time for the tapu to be lifted following the death of the hiker.

Climbers, trampers, and skiers are asked not to go above the boundaries of the ski areas at Whakapapa, Tūroa, and Tukino or above a line 2,300 meters above sea level on the mountain.

The rāhui is supported by the Department of Conservation and Ruapehu Alpine Lifts and is set to be lifted on Wednesday 26 Septemeber.