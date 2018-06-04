Queens Birthday Honours Māori list

Here is the full list of Māori who were awarded Queens Birthday Honours for 2018.

MNZM

Mr Philip Alexander Te-Aorangi Bell ONZM, of Auckland. For services to music.

Ms Timua Te Puhi Kai Ariki Brennan, of Rotorua. For services to music and Māori performing arts.

Mr Larry George Parr, of Wellington. For services to film and television

Ms Briar Grace-Smith, of Paraparaumu. For services to theatre, film and television.

Ms Rhonda Violet Marion Hyde, of Auckland. For services to media technology, television and film. Kiwa Media Group in 2001

Mrs Christine Barney Arihia Brears ONZM, of Taumarunui. For services to Māori and health

Mr Matutaera Te Nana Clendon, of Auckland. For services to Māori

Mrs Carol Ann Ngawati, of Tauranga. For services to sport, education and Māori.

Mr Desma Kemp Ratima, JP, of Hastings. For services to Māori.

Archdeacon Tikituterangi Raumati, of Urenui. For services to Māori and the community.

MNZM

Ms Ainsley Amohaere Gardiner, of Whakatane. For services to film and television.

Mr Millan Tame Ruka, of Whangarei. For services to conservation.

Gabrielle Ann Huria, of Christchurch. For services to Māori and governance.

Ms Christine Rewa Panapa, of Tuakau. For services to sport and Māori.

Dr Sharon Ellen Ms Barcello Gemmell, JP, of Blenheim. For services to Māori and education.

Mrs Laura Tui Mariu, of Auckland. For services to rugby league.

The Queen's Service Order QSO

Mr Leith Pirika Comer, of Rotorua. For services to Māori, the State and local government.

Mr Raymond Kopuraehana Coffin, of Te Kuiti. For services to the Māori Wardens Association.

Mrs Irene Eva Hiriwa Curnow, of Tauranga. For services to Māori and education.

Mrs Maera Maki-Anderson, of Murupara. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Mr Hatete Joe Manukau, JP, of Katikati. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.