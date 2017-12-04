Pop singer Taylor Swift to tour NZ in 2018

After the recent announcement of her North American, UK, and Ireland tour dates, Taylor Swift will bring her Reputation Stadium Tour to New Zealand on 9 November 2018 at Mt Smart Stadium.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 12pm on December 12 via TaylorSwift.com. General public tickets will be available for purchase on Friday 15 December.

The critically acclaimed album features popular hits such as Ready for It?, Call It What you Want, Gorgeous and Look What You Made Me Do. The album was the biggest selling album of 2017 and reached number 1 in over 111 countries on iTunes upon its release.

More than 1 million albums sold in a seven-day period. Swift is the only artist in history to have four consecutive albums sell over one million copies in their first week of release.

Swift is the youngest person in history to win the music industry's highest honour, The GRAMMY Award for Album of the year. She's also the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice.

Rolling Stone listed Taylor as one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.

Swift will also be touring in Australia, prior to hitting New Zealand shores. The Reputation Stadium tour details can be found below:

OPTUS STADIUM, PERTH - FRIDAY OCTOBER 19

TaylorSwift.com pre-sale begins 11am Dec 12

General public on-sale: 11am Friday Dec 15

ETIHAD STADIUM, MELBOURNE - FRIDAY OCTOBER 26

TaylorSwift.com pre-sale begins 12pm Dec 12

General public on-sale: 12pm Friday Dec 15

ANZ STADIUM, SYDNEY - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 2

TaylorSwift.com pre-sale begins 11am Dec 12

General public on-sale: 11am Friday Dec 15

THE GABBA, BRISBANE - TUESDAY NOVEMBER 6

TaylorSwift.com pre-sale begins 12pm Dec 12

General public on-sale: 12pm Friday Dec 15

MT SMART STADIUM, AUCKLAND - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 9

TaylorSwift.com pre-sale begins 12pm Dec 12

General public on-sale: 12pm Friday Dec 15