Topic: Transport

Police name Taupō crash victims

By Online News - Rereātea
Image / File

Police have released the names of the four people who killed in a horrific crash north of Taupō on Tuesday.

They were Mele Ilisapi Oliveti, 44, Helen Adele Paul, 56, Leighton Phillip Ahuriri, 60, and Hone Te Ahurei Hawkins-Kanuta, 5.

A 10-month-old baby is still in critical condition at Starship Children's Hospital.  Four others are in a stable condition at Rotorua Hospital.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash, however say that it is believed that speed or alcohol were not factors.

Police have also conveyed that their thoughts are with all those involved in the crash.

Related stories: Transport

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community