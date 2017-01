Bay of Plenty Police have confirmed the body a woman found 20kms south of Opotiki last night is that of missing Napier woman, Marama Greeks. The 54-year-old was last seen in Opape around New Year's Eve. A member of the public discovered Greek's body near Torere last night. Police recovered the body this morning. An investigation into the circumstances of Greek's death is ongoing. Police believe her death is not suspicious.