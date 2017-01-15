Petition calls for humanitarian overseas service award for Kiwis

A parliamentary petition is urging Kiwis who provide humanitarian relief in overseas' disasters and emergencies should be recognised. The RSA, Police and Fire Service are amongst those calling for change to our current honours system.

Thomas Ward is one few who's received an award for his emergency response efforts he made while overseas.

Now, he's leading the petition calling for all Kiwis to be acknowledged.

Thomas Peter Allan Ward / RSA, former air operations coordinator says, "I think that really it means our country is just saying thanks guys you did a great job. That's all the award will indicate."

Whangarei MP Shane Reti is a staunch supporter of the issue. He helped gather most of the petition's 234 signatures.

Shane Reti says, "If we look at the representative numbers there is probably a quarter of a million New Zealanders represented on this petition here today."

Only one humanitarian service medal for New Zealanders currently exists, but that's awarded only to recipients who serve in events where the NZDF is deployed.

Mark Wirihina / Station Officer Whangarei Fire Station says, "The biggest thing is when they look back on some of their efforts even though they might not feel that their recognition might not mean much to them later on in time it means a lot to families and as it's handed down to your children and grandchildren."

NZ is trailing Australia who first introduced their Humanitarian Overseas Service Medal in 1999.

Reti says, “If Australians are giving New Zealanders medals for service they’re providing in Australia I think New Zealand needs to recognise their own as well."

The petition needs to be accepted by the House clerk before being sent to select committee stage and then onto public consultation.