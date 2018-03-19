Petition against oil exploration presented to Parliament

45,000 people have signed a Greenpeace petition that was presented to Parliament today in a call to end oil exploration in New Zealand waters. Lucy Lawless, actress and singer was one of many representatives of the petition alongside Forest and Bird, WWF, Oil Free Wellington, Ora Taiao and Greenpeace.

"The time is now and we're calling on the Government, giving Jacinda the mandate to do what she knows has to be done," says Lawless.

The event featured four large signs representing the stance of previous Labour leaders on oil and gas exploration and is a continuation of campaigns urging the new Government to take action on climate change.