Pene whānau safe after 7.2 earthquake in Fiji

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck within 300km south off the coast of Fiji this morning. There has been no reports of any major damage, other than power cuts which interrupted the stay for many holiday seekers.

Raniera Pene and friends were enjoying their holiday oblivious that an earthquake had struck.

“We were at Club Fiji resort at the time. On this side of Fiji, we didn't feel the earthquake.”

“For a short time, we had no power at the resort, but it's been restored now.”

The 7.2 magnitude quake reportedly struck at 10:53 am this morning, 282km south-west of the capital Suva.

“We were a little concerned, but it hasn't affected the spirit of our stay. We'll continue on with our holiday here.”

A tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre which was later cancelled.