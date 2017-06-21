Origin Game 2: Can Thurston and Slater save Queensland?

State of Origin fans are gearing up for game two of the test series between Queensland and New South Wales in Sydney tonight. The Blues recorded their greatest ever Origin win at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane last month and hope to make it two in a row tonight.

A league battle in Australia creating rivalries in New Zealand. Game 2 of State of Origin is a do-or-die clash for Queensland, could the return of Thurston and Slater save them?

Queensland supporter Tumamao Harawira says, “That's the next immortal. The left flank will be more dangerous with Johnathan Thurston there.”

NSW supporter Tammy Davis says, “I mean how old is Thurston 78? Is he? I mean yeah he's been playing well for the Storm but really he's a dirty rotten cheat like the rest of them, and what they need to do is retire Johnathon Thurston, what he needs to do is join Parker in the old people's home. That’s right mate with the A frames and the mobility scooters that's where he belongs.”

Tammy Davis says the tide has turned. However, Harawira warns not to make a hasty call.

“Hold off maybe on saying the tides have turned. When the tide recedes, the tōrea strikes that's how Queensland has been since the beginning.”

Tammy Davis says, “Blues by 20. 20 points at least. They'll smash them.”

Game 2 kicks off at 930PM (NZ) tonight at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.