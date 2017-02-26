Nine finalists give it their all on Te Matatini Finals Day

The Top 9 teams selected to compete for the top spot at Te Matatini 2017 are giving it their all, one last time on stage today.

Ngā Tumanako were first up this morning followed by Te Mātārae I Ōrehu and Waihirere will be the third group on stage this morning.

47 groups gave it their all over the past 3 days hoping to secure a spot in the finals day Te Mātangirua.

The awards ceremony will be held at 3.20pm this afternoon.

Following the awards ceremony the hand-over of the mauri from Ngāti Kahungunu to Te Āti Awa ki Te Whanganui-a-Tara will take place.

Te Matatini 2019 will be held in Wellington.

Below is the full list and order of performance of teams in finals day:

1) 8.40am Ngā Tūmanako

2) 9.17am Te Mātārae I Ōrehu

3) 9.54am Waihīrere

4) 10.44am Te Whānau a Apanui

5) 11.21am Te Waka Huia

6) 11.58am Tauira Mai Tawhiti

7) 1.13pm Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti

8) 1.50pm Te Iti Kahurangi

9) 2.27pm Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao