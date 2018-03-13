Ngāti Rānana impress at Commonwealth Day Service

Meghan Markle took part in her first official engagement with the Queen where Ngāti Rānana represented New Zealand at the Commonwealth Day Service.
We go inside the newsroom as the reporters dissect and discuss the day's news and events.
Tonight, Aroha Awarau, Associate Producer of Native Affairs talks about his exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Our sports commentator Jamie Wall, speaks about this weekends action. Lastly, we take a look at what's trending on Instagram, twitter, and Facebook.
Tonight on Kawekōrero, National Party leader Simon Bridges joins us to discuss the reshuffle. Today is International Women’s Day, so we turn our attention to women in Management. Lastly, we check out the latest trending videos across social media.
Tonight we talk with AUT researcher Rhema Vaithianathan , who did a study that shows almost one in four children have been reported to child protection services.
On Kawekōrero, we take a look at what's trending across social media. Dr Ella Henry from AUT University joins us to discuss sexual harassment in the Māori screen industry. Lastly, Deputy Mayor Jill Day wants Māori to take more of an active part in councils ten year plan.
Tonight on Kawekōrero, it's time for the Census 2018, but Marama Fox says the homeless and the lower class are being forgotten. The voice of a Māori went out to millions during the 2018 Oscars, we cross to our Reporter Pere Wihongi who is currently in America. Finally, we check out all the trending videos on social media.
Fonterra met with nearly 100 Māori farmers and trustees, to try and further foster that relationship. Who will prevail in the weekends sports? We talk to our sports guru Jamie Wall.
We speak with the PPTA president Chris Boyle about bullying in schools after a social media clip goes viral. Finally, the Minister of Education Chris Hipkins tells Kawekōrero amalgamation is on the card for New Zealand’s polytechnics.