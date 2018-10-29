Ngāti Paoa removes Treaty mandate from trust board

A vote of ‘No Confidence’ was moved unanimously by Ngāti Paoa against the iwi’s trust board at the weekend.

The iwi removed the mandate to negotiate the iwi’s Treaty Settlements from Ngāti Paoa Trust Board at a hui-a-iwi over the weekend.

Iwi member Miria Andrews moved the resolution of ‘No Confidence’ in the Trust Board and says she was appalled by the behaviour of its trustees.

“We don’t want Trustees who yell at us, who threaten our rangatahi, who would rather listen to the Crown than their own people,” says Andrews.

“We want Trustees who uphold the mana and integrity of Ngāti Paoa.”

Andrews says the trust board should come back to the people but they don’t.

“Their mandate comes from us not the Crown, but they keep hiding behind the Crown’s skirt. ,” says Ms Andrews.

“I am deeply concerned about the division that the Crown has created by using our trust board to rubber-stamp decisions that the people of Ngāti Paoa have not agreed to, or, been consulted on.”

Iwi member Tau Paora-Ngaruhe says he voted against the trust board because they had a lack of reporting and accountability.

“They have never held a hui on Ngāti Paoa marae. We get no reports, no financial information, and we are not consulted on major decisions.

“Most of the whanau don’t even know who these Trustees are because we have never seen them before, so how can the Crown support them, if we the people don’t?”

Iwi member Lucy Tukua says the trust board is putting the Ngāti Paoa settlement and Ngāti Paoa whakapapa at risk.

“The Trust Board are saying many of us are not Ngāti Paoa, including my Rawiri whānau. That is non-negotiable and dangerous korero.

“There is a huge concern amongst the Iwi that the Trust Board are being manipulated by Rick Barker (the Crown’s Lead Negotiator) a face-less puppeteer, who is using it to rubber stamp the Marutuahu and Hauraki Settlements as quickly as possible.