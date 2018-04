New Zealand's sole Māori hockey player, Ngāpuhi's Samantha Harrison, is set to make an appearance in the Black Sticks' match against Ghana later today.

The team has had a successful campaign thus far, beating Scotland 6-1 yesterday.

Harrison, who made her Blacksticks debut in 2009, has remained an asset to the team.

She was a part of the team that won silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Dehli.

Rereātea reporter Wikitoria Day will be speaking to her after her match tonight.