New youth show Pāia finalist for Reo Māori Awards

Maui Television Productions are finalists for two categories of this years’ Māori Language Awards. Its new adrenaline-pumping adventure series Pāia has been nominated in the youth category.

Pāia is action-packed with challenges for its hosts Waioira McLeod (Ngāi Tuhoe, Ngāti Awa) and Rereahu Collier.

“Words can't express how I feel about this honour for Pāia,” says Collier. “I'm also amazed that we have been able to achieve this calibre of excellence.”

The two rangatahi compete in 52 adrenaline-pumping activities around New Zealand's most popular and fun spots.

“The two hosts wrote their own scripts,” says director Meihana Te Huia.

“They came up with the ideas, they organised the challenges. So they're extraordinary and innovative in their use of Māori language.”

Collier says one of the main lessons for him was learning three rules.

“First keep it simple, second make it understandable, thirdly, correct. This made scripting easier even though there were many episodes.”

In 2014 Rereahu and his father Reuben Collier won a Māori Language award for their RnR Facebook Page challenge, the following year the show Ngā Taumata Rau won the Broadcasting Māori Medium award.

“It's important for us to look forward to the next generations,” says Reuben Collier. “How we can teach and foster the language among those who are passionate about the Reo.”

Viewers experience nine minutes of action through a camera, GoPro and drone images.

“Young people are able to learn both colloquial sayings and thrill-seeking activities,” says Te Huia.

Plans are underway for a second series at thrill-seeking funs spots in Australia and around the islands of the Pacific.