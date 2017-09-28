New Mana Mele music video pays tribute to two 'ohana

In Hawai'i, the Mana Maoli Collective has launched a new song under their Mana Mele Project which involved 1000 local youth and 30 professional artists.

The aim of their latest music video is to showcase the beauty and talents of Hawai'i across 15 different locations.

After five million views & a Hōkū award for their first song, "Hawai'i Aloha", the non-profit collective have returned with their "Island Style - ʻŌiwi Ē Medley”.

Local artists include John Cruz & five siblings, Jack Johnson, Amy Hanaialiʻi Gilliom, Eli-Mac, Paula Fuga, Taimane, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Josh Tatofi, Lehua Kalima, Kamakakēhau Fernandez, Pōmaikaʻi Lyman, Lion Fiyah, Tavana, Nick Navales (Ooklah the Moc), Glenn Awong (Maoli) and more.

The first part of the medley, "Island Style" is dedicated to the Cruz ʻohana (or whānau), who lost their brothers Ernie Cruz Jnr and Guy Cruz, as well as their father, Ernie Cruz Snr.

The Cruz 'ohana is renowned across Hawai'i for their contribution and influence on the local music scene in recent decades.

The second song in the medley, “Ōiwi Ē” is dedicated to Kumu John Keolamakaʻāinana Lake, who composed Hawaiian lyrics to the popular Māori melody, Te Iwi E. The late Kumu Lake was a beloved teacher and leader of the modern Hawaiian Renaissance, educating thousands in Hawaiian language, hula and chant.

ʻŌiwi Ē celebrates the ties between Hawaiians and their lands, and with their Māori cousins, and has since become an anthem of Hawaiian pride among many students in the Hawaiian Immersion and Charter Schools.

Here is the full version of "Island Style-'Ōiwi Ē Medley":

Here is the Mana Mele's first song, Hawai'i Aloha:

NB: For a personal digital copy, a donation can be made at manamele.org and email manamaoli@yahoo.com requesting the Island Style Oiwi E video.

For more information on Mana Maoli Collective, check out their facebook and YouTube accounts.