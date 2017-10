Kiwis are being urged to get an emotional health 'warrant of fitness' during Mental Health Awareness Week this week.

President of the NZ Association of Counsellors, Bev Weber, says the theme for this week is 'Nature is Key', and that the 'Five Natural Ways to Well-being' are: connect, give, take notice, keep learning and be active.

She says nature can be a powerful took and is vital to a healthy lifestyle.