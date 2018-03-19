Native Affairs panel: Have media been fair to Destiny Church?

In a follow up to Native Affair’s story on twenty years of Destiny Church, Māori broadcasters Tini Molyneux and Roihana Nuri discuss if the media have been fair to Brian and Hannah Tamaki.

“They do court publicity,” says Molyneux. “They do inspire the media to attack them on all sorts of things. He’s been renowned for making some of the most outrageous statements. I think he deliberately pushes that sort of agenda out to get the media up in arms.”

Nuri says: “Going from 2004 the 'Enough is Enough' march to where we are in 2018, they’ve made some mistakes. It will be interesting to see how they progress. They are good at courting their community, they’re good at communicating with their community but why is that not happening in terms of their space in the media?”