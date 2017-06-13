Native Affairs – Katrina’s Kona Challenge

Two years ago Katrina Whaanga entered the New Zealand Ironman Competition for fun, now she’s representing New Zealand at the World Ironman Championship in Kona, Hawai’i.

The Kona race is considered one of the toughest in the world. Athletes are expected to race through the region’s lava fields by swimming 3.86 kilometres in the ocean, cycle ride for 180.25 kilometres and finish with a marathon run (42.20 kilometres).

“Ironman is as much physical as it is a mental race because there is certainly highs and lows in the event, where you think I just can't keep going and I've had enough,” says Katrina Whaanga.

On top of training up to 30 hours a week for Kona, Katrina’s a mother of two, a wife, a deputy principal at Hamilton Girls High School and studying for a Master of Education.

She says the key to balancing her busy life is having a strong support network. She plans her family holidays around her triathlons.

“My poor kids and my husband. If we're going somewhere it will become a family event. I try to make it not just about me but become a family affair.”

Whaanga initially missed out on Kona when she placed third, outside the top two finishers in her age group at this year’s Taupo Ironman. But one of the runners didn’t claim her Kona spot so it automatically went to Katrina.

“Cameron Brown gave me my lei and I wave to the crowd and got off the stage and basically go out the door and claim your spot.”

Katrina's triathlon ambitions started in 2009, at the first Iron Maori event in Napier. Unknowingly she won her age group.

“I've always sort of been the person if I'm going to do something I'm going to do it to the best of my abilities,” Whaanga says.

Katrina will compete in Kona, Hawai’i in October where she will face off against 2000 other athletes from around the world.