A new mural of master moko artist Kutz Maihi has appeared in New York.

Photos of the piece were posted overnight on social media, painted by Owen Dippie from Kawerau.

Dippie has been painting murals on the streets of New Zealand and the USA for over a decade.

He has a passion for Māoritanga, tattoo, and tā moko and his recent work includes murals of Nelson Mandela and Robin Williams.