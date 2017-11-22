Mr G sprays community pride across NZ rural towns

Mr G is a contemporary multi-disciplinary artist renowned for his high profile works of art across mixed canvases, from cliff faces, sheds and even water tanks. He has received international acclaim for his giant murals of Kiwi basketball star Steven Adams in Oklahoma and music legend Prince in Minnesota, which has now become one of the most visited sites in the city of Chanhassen.

The Heart of the Community project is a Farmlands initiative to promote community pride in rural towns throughout New Zealand. This large-scale art project will see Mr G paint locally inspired murals on 15 Farmlands stores, sharing stories of what makes their town and the land surrounding it unique. Hoete hopes his work will ensure the community's connection to the spirit of their land shines through in each one of the murals.