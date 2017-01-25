Moana receives two Oscar nods

Disney animated film “Moana” has received Oscar nominations in two categories; best animated feature and best song for “How far I’ll go”.

The film, about a brave Polynesian girl who sets out on a mission across the ocean to save her people, has proved popular on the silver screen since its release.

Moana has given Māori and Polynesian culture a place on the international stage and drawn the world's attention to Māori and Pacific Island talent.

Taika Waititi wrote the script for Moana. The voices of two main characters are also Māori.

Temuera Morrison is the voice of Moana’s dad, Chief Tui Waialiki. Rachel House (Ngāti Mutunga/Ngai Tahu) was also the voice of Grandmā Tala and is no stranger to the film industry, having featured in successful films including "Whale Rider" and "White Lies."

The Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on the 26th of February, 2017.