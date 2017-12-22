Minimum wage to increase to $16.50 per hour

The minimum wage will increase by 75 cents to $16.50 per hour on 1 April 2018, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway announced today.

“The Government is committed to a high-performing economy that delivers good jobs, decent work conditions and fair wages,” says Mr Lees-Galloway.

“The increase to $16.50 per hour will benefit approximately 164,000 workers and their families, and will increase wages throughout the economy by $129 million per year.

The government has indicated its intention to continue to increase the minimum wage incrementally.

“We will continue to review the minimum wage each year, and economic conditions will be taken into account when setting the new rate of the minimum wage,” says Lees-Galloway, “This consistency gives employers and employees certainty, and minimises potential negative effects of increasing the minimum wage too sharply.”

The government also plans to abolish ‘starting-out’ rates and is considering changes to the training wage within its first year of governing.