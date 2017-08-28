McGregor surprises critics while Mayweather remains undefeated

Floyd Mayweather has maintained his unbeaten record defeating Conor McGregor in one of the most hyped up boxing matches.

The boxing world was stunned by the skills of professional boxing debutant Conor McGregor.

Mayweather says, "He's a lot better than I thought he was. He used different angles, he was a tough competitor but I was the better man tonight."

McGregor took the first three rounds, but tired quickly in the ninth.

It was there that Mayweather showed his class.

According to Mayweather it wasn't unpredicted, "Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot all his heavy shots early and then take him out at the end down the stretch."

The fight was ended by the referee in the 10th round. McGregor thought it was called early.

"That's exactly what it is it's fatigue, that's why I thought the ref could have let it keep going. Let me go down, let the man put me down. That's energy, that's not damage. I'm clear-headed."

Despite exchanging verbal blows leading up to the fight, there was mutual respect between the two fighters afterwards.

"He was a lot more composed under the shots. He's a lot more experienced especially in the later part of it, but early on I thought I was handy enough to be honest, but he's composed in there. I've got to give it to him, that's what 50 pro fights will give you, so fair play to him."

The future hall of famer is hanging up his gloves.

He says, "Tonight was my last fight. I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor McGregor, you're a hell of a champion."

Not ruling out more boxing matches, McGregor will now return to UFC to defend his two titles.