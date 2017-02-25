Matatini 2017 - Te Poutūmārō

Te Poutūmārō is a newly formed kapa haka group from the Waitaha region. Members of the rōpū hail from Nelson, Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown and Invercargill and strive to lift the level of haka in Te Waipounamu.

Te Poutūmārō is tutored by Tom Alesana, Jahmaine Cummings, Tiana Alesana and Mahia Brown. The group is led onstage by Tom Alesana and Mahia Brown.

The rōpū was formed to unite Māori living in the South Island and to showcase the beautiful histories and whakapapa of Te Waipounamu.

In 2016 Te Poutūmārō competed in their first Waitaha regional competitions and placed third to qualify for Te Matatini 2017. Later in 2016 Te Poutūmārō gained first place at the Te Waipounamu Festival.

Here is their waiata-ā-ringa, 'Tū nei au', which was composed by Nikora Nitro for the prominent leaders of the kapa haka realm and the many whanau who have passed away since Te Matatini 2015 and acknowledges the legacy they leave behind for all of us to continue.