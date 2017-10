Māori Ministers and their portfolio allocations

The allocation of portfolios to Māori MPs has been announced today, with Nanaia Mahuta and Kelvin Davis to take prominent ministerial roles.

CABINET MINISTERS

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister for State Owned Enterprises

Minister for Racing

Kelvin Davis

Minister for Crown/Māori Relations

Minister of Corrections

Minister of Tourism

Associate Minister of Educations

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Māori Development

Minister of Local Government

Associate Minister for the Environment

Ron Mark

Minister of Defence

Minister of Veterans

Tracey Martin

Minister for Children

Minister for Internal affairs

Minister Seniors

Associate Minister of Education

Hon Shane Jones

Minister of Forestry

Minister of Infrastructure

Minister for Regional Economic Development

Associate Minister of Finance

Associate Minister of Transport

MINISTERS OUTSIDE CABINET

Peeni Henare

Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector

Minister for Whanau Ora

Minister for Youth

Associate Minister for Social Development

Willie Jackson

Minister of Employment

Associate Minister for Māori Development

Meka Whaitiri

Minister of Customs

Associate Minister for Agriculture

Associate Minister for Crown/Māori Relations

Associate Minister of Local Government

PARLIAMENTARY UNDER_SECRETARIES

Flectcher Tabuteau

Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Regional Economic Development.